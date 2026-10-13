Ghaziabad Class 11 student dies after falling from hillside near Rohtang Pass

A 17-year-old student from Ghaziabad lost his life on Tuesday after falling from a hillside near Rohtang Pass, while on a trip to Manali with his group of schoolmates.

The deceased, identified as Ruder Kumar, was a Class 11 Commerce student at Brightland School located in Ghaziabad’s Govindpuram.

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According to the police, the group visited the Rohtang Pass and during the visit, Kumar went near a hillside on the other side of the pass to take photographs.

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He then reportedly fell off from the hillside, sustaining fatal injuries.

Following the incident, police sent the body for a post-mortem.

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Police said further action would be taken after the post-mortem and once other necessary legal formalities are completed. An investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.