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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ghaziabad Class 11 student dies after falling from hillside near Rohtang Pass

Ghaziabad Class 11 student dies after falling from hillside near Rohtang Pass

The 17-year-old was reportedly taking photographs during a trip to Manali with schoolmates; police have initiated an investigation into the incident

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:15 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A road from Manali to Rohtang pass. Image for representation. Credit/iStock
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A 17-year-old student from Ghaziabad lost his life on Tuesday after falling from a hillside near Rohtang Pass, while on a trip to Manali with his group of schoolmates.

The deceased, identified as Ruder Kumar, was a Class 11 Commerce student at Brightland School located in Ghaziabad’s Govindpuram.

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According to the police, the group visited the Rohtang Pass and during the visit, Kumar went near a hillside on the other side of the pass to take photographs.

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He then reportedly fell off from the hillside, sustaining fatal injuries.

Following the incident, police sent the body for a post-mortem.

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Police said further action would be taken after the post-mortem and once other necessary legal formalities are completed. An investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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