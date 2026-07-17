The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up two private hospitals and their doctors for failing to provide timely medical care to a four-year-old rape victim who died in Ghaziabad in March.

Advertisement

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the hospitals to grant a reasonable compensation to the family.

Advertisement

"You have no business writing 'doctor' if you do not perform your duty. If you had sensitivity, you would have gone with the child to the other hospital if you did not have a facility...You ignored because she was poor? Couldn't afford your fee?" the CJI said, posting the matter for hearing next week.

Advertisement

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by the victim’s father, a daily wager, seeking a court-monitored probe either by a special investigation team (SIT) or the CBI in the case.

The victim was allegedly lured away by a neighbour on the pretext of buying her chocolates on March 16, When the child did not return, her father launched a search only to find her lying unconscious and soaked in blood.

Advertisement

The two private hospitals — Khajan Singh Mannvi Health Care and St Joseph (Mariam) Hospital -- allegedly denied her admission, following which she was taken to a government hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors declared her dead.

The top court had, in April, flagged the “reluctance” of the Ghaziabad Police in lodging an FIR and conducting a probe in the case.

On April 24, the top court had ordered a probe into the case by an all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an officer in the rank of Commissioner of Police or Inspector General of Police.