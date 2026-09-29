Ghaziabad: Mother-son dupe man of Rs 1.15 lakh using fake detective agency website, held

A mother-son duo has been arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly running a fake detective agency website and cheating a man of Rs 1.15 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Poonam Singh (45) and her son Arnav Singh (22), both residents of Ghaziabad, they said.

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The case came to light after complainant, who was looking for detective services online, came across a website, police in a statement said.

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The website was allegedly designed to look like a genuine detective agency's website. The complainant was contacted through a mobile number and allegedly induced to pay Rs 1.15 lakh on the pretext of providing detective and investigation services, read the statement.

The amount was deposited into a bank account maintained in Poonam Singh's name and was later transferred to different bank accounts, it read.

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An e-FIR was subsequently registered at the Cyber Police Station in East Delhi and further investigation was taken up. During the investigation, the team analysed the fraudulent website's infrastructure, linked mobile numbers, email IDs, communication details and financial transactions connected with the cheated amount, police said.

The technical and financial leads were correlated to identify the persons allegedly operating and managing the website. Based on the leads, the police traced the suspects in Ghaziabad, where a raid was conducted.

Arnav Singh was found at the premises and was subsequently arrested after sufficient evidence emerged against him. A laptop and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

Poonam Singh later arrived at the police station and her mobile phone was seized. Police said the device contained two mobile numbers, including the number allegedly used to communicate with the complainant.

"The investigation revealed the alleged involvement of both accused in the operation and management of the fake website, which was being used to attract people looking for detective services and induce them to make advance payments," read the statement.

Police further said Poonam Singh has a previous involvement in a 2023 case registered under fraud at Sarai Rohilla police station. Both accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the complete digital and financial network linked to the case.