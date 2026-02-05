Ghaziabad sisters had social media accounts with Korean names, large online following

Fresh details have emerged in the tragic case of three minor sisters who died after falling from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said the girls were deeply influenced by Korean pop culture and had created social media accounts using Korean names, Maria, Aliza, and Cindy, which had gained a significant number of followers.

The victims have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12). According to the police, the incident occurred after their father allegedly took away their mobile phones, leaving the girls emotionally distressed. Investigators believe the sisters were upset as they were unable to watch Korean dramas and access social media platforms.

Police said the father, Chetan Kumar, a trader by profession, is facing severe financial difficulties and is under a debt of nearly Rs 2 crore. In an attempt to manage household expenses, he reportedly sold the mobile phones to pay the electricity bill.

During an argument, he is also alleged to have threatened to marry off the girls, a remark that may have further impacted their mental state.

Sources revealed that the sisters jointly operated a social media account where they identified themselves with Korean-style names and regularly posted content inspired by Korean dramas, music and fashion. The account reportedly had a sizeable online following, indicating their strong engagement with digital platforms.

Neighbours told police that the three sisters were extremely close and spent most of their time together, including studying, bathing, eating and socialising. Their increasing screen time and online activities had reportedly been a source of concern within the family.

Father said that the girls would often say they wanted to go to Korea.

Police officials said they are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident, including the girls’ online activity, mobile phone usage and family dynamics. Statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

Clinical psychologist Shweta Sharma told PTI, the fascination for Korean pop culture in young children arises out of the emotional unavailability of parents.

"Usually, people are not going outside now. Parents don't have time. Emotional availability is definitely not there. We are providing children with all the facilities without understanding whether they are able to handle it or not. So, that emotional need is not getting fulfilled.

"In Korean culture, if you see any series, any game or whatsoever they are making, they are made mostly on the basis of friendship, love and belonging," she said.

Sharma's argument found an echo in an incident from 2024, when three school girls from a village in Maharashtra decided to travel to Korea to meet their favourite Korean band BTS.

The Class 8 girls, without passports and money, were readily returned home before any untoward incident could occur.

The latest incident shares eerie similarities with the 2017 Blue Whale challenge. The deadly 50-day challenge, which was believed to have originated in Russia, claimed over 130 lives across Russia and the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The game reportedly consisted of a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators over a 50-day period. Starting innocuously, administrators would gradually introduce challenges involving self-harm before the final challenge requiring the player to commit suicide.