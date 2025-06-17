In less than a month since her wedding, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district eloped with her lover, prompting a startling reaction from her husband, who was thankful that he "didn't meet the same fate as murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi".

The woman, 20, got married to Sunil, 23, on May 17. After staying at her in-laws' place for nine days, she left for her maternal home.

Instead of returning, she fled with her alleged lover 10 days later, which led her husband to file a missing person report with the police.

However, to everyone's surprise, the bride walked into the police station on Monday and declared in front of officers and family members that she wants to live with her lover now, the police said.

A settlement was facilitated by the officials of the local Bisauli police between both the families who mutually agreed to part ways. Items gifted during the wedding, including jewellery and household items, were returned. Neither side has pursued any legal action, according to an officer.

Speaking to the media, Sunil said he was glad that his "life didn't get ruined".

"I had planned to take her to Nainital for our honeymoon. But if she wants to be with her lover, I'm happy too. At least I'm glad I didn't end up like Raja Raghuvanshi. Now all three of us are happy, she found love, and my life didn't get ruined," he said.

The groom's sister-in-law, Radha, added, "She stayed with us for just eight days. After she left, she ran away with her lover from the same village. We only asked for our gifts to be returned, and the matter is now settled." Bisauli Station House Officer (SHO) Harendra Singh confirmed the agreement and said both parties reached a mutual settlement.

"The bride insisted she wanted to live with her lover. After all items were exchanged and documented, she left the police station with him. The groom's family returned home. No further legal action has been requested," Singh added.

On May 23, Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, was murdered while honeymooning in Meghalaya. Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.

His wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend, and three hired killers were later arrested for plotting and executing the murder.

The case has triggered nationwide attention and concern, especially on social media, where it has sparked conversations about trust, safety, and betrayal in relationships.