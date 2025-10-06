Govt schemes for beneficiaries without discrimination UP CM assures public at Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a Janata Darshan and assured the public that the state government is committed to ensuring that all beneficiaries receive government schemes without discrimination.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said, "Bringing happiness and satisfaction to every face is the government's priority,” and added that bringing a smile to the face of the distressed is akin to serving God.

The chief minister met with more than 50 people who raised issued related to police, revenue, electricity, employment and financial assistance, an official statement said.

Adithyanath received their petitions and instructed officials to resolve the issues within a fixed timeframe.

He reiterated that the state government is committed to ensuring that all beneficiaries receive government schemes without discrimination.

Officials said the Janata Darshan initiative allows citizens direct access to the chief minister, providing an effective platform for addressing public grievances promptly and efficiently.