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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 'Happy Birthday, Basanti': UP man throws party for his beloved buffalo

'Happy Birthday, Basanti': UP man throws party for his beloved buffalo

The venue was decorated with colourful balloons and Basanti was dressed for the occasion with a flower garland and a 'Happy Birthday' cap on her head

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PTI
Ballia (UP), Updated At : 05:51 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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When the birthday is of a buffalo, the celebrations can still have balloons, flower garlands, a birthday cap, cakes and a chorus of "Happy Birthday".

Rajesh Kumar Verma celebrated the fourth birthday of his pet buffalo, Basanti, in a unique ceremony at Badgaon village in Ballia district on Tuesday night, with several villagers joining the party.

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The venue was decorated with colourful balloons and Basanti was dressed for the occasion with a flower garland and a "Happy Birthday" cap on her head.

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Two cakes were placed in front of her as villagers gathered around.

As the cake was cut, villagers clapped and called out, "Happy Birthday Basanti!"  Verma then fed Basanti pieces of cake and bananas before distributing sweets among the villagers.

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Speaking to reporters, Verma said he had chosen the unusual celebration as a way of expressing his affection for his pet.

"I consider my buffalo a member of my family. I wanted to express my affection for her differently," Verma said.

The celebration, attended enthusiastically by villagers, was recorded on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

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