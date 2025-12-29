Hay-laden truck topples onto Bolero belonging to SDO in Rampur, driver killed on spot

A 54-year-old driver was killed in a horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur after a hay-laden truck overturned onto the SUV he was driving. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the busy Delhi-Nainital Highway near Pahadi Gate, close to a power house, and was captured on CCTV.

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Firasat, a resident of Gujar Tola in the Ganj police station area, was driving a Bolero belonging to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the electricity department. He was returning home after dropping the officer at the Khoud substation around 4.30 pm.

Advertisement

According to police, as Firasat attempted to take a turn at a highway cut, a truck carrying hay approached from behind. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the truck driver swerved towards the divider, causing the vehicle to lose balance and overturn onto the Bolero. The SUV was crushed under the weight of the truck, killing Firasat on the spot.

Advertisement

CCTV footage shows the Bolero initiating the turn moments before the truck tilts and collapses onto it. Rescue teams used cranes and heavy machinery to clear the wreckage, taking nearly 30 minutes to retrieve the vehicle.

The accident led to massive traffic disruption, with vehicles stranded for nearly three hours and queues stretching up to two kilometres. Traffic was diverted through alternate routes while authorities cleared the highway.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra visited the spot and supervised the operation. Police said the truck driver fled the scene and a search is under way. Firasat’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and his family has been informed. Legal proceedings are ongoing.