HC directs SP MP Nadvi to pay Rs 30,000 monthly maintenance to 4th wife

HC directs SP MP Nadvi to pay Rs 30,000 monthly maintenance to 4th wife

Nadvi had filed a plea against an order dated April 1, 2024, passed by the Additional Principal Judge of the family court in Agra

article_Author
PTI
  Prayagraj (UP), Updated At : 09:23 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
Mohibbullah Nadvi
The Allahabad High Court has directed Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Mohibbullah Nadvi, to pay monthly maintenance to his fourth wife regularly or face legal consequences.

At the same time, Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma referred the matter to the HC's mediation centre for arriving at some solution to the matrimonial dispute.

The court has given three months to reach a settlement and ordered Nadvi to deposit Rs 55,000, of which Rs 30,000 per month will be paid to his wife as maintenance.

Nadvi had filed a plea against an order dated April 1, 2024, passed by the Additional Principal Judge of the family court in Agra.

During the course of the hearing in the high court, the counsel for the MP submitted that the matter is related to matrimonial dispute and Nadvi has an intention to settle the same amicably.

While accepting the submissions of the petitioner's counsel, the court said, "The court is also satisfied on the basis of the record and the submissions made before it that the nature of litigation is such that there is a chance to resolve the matter through the process of mediation and an attempt ought to be made to explore that possibility".

However, the court in its order dated September 11, warned that if Nadvi fails to make the requisite deposit or pay the current amount of maintenance or the mediation fails, the interim order will automatically come to an end.

