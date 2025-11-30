DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 'Hello baccho, mera naam Sophie hai': 17-year-old UP boy creates robot teacher

'Hello baccho, mera naam Sophie hai': 17-year-old UP boy creates robot teacher

Aditya Kumar, a Class XII student at Shiv Charan Inter College, designed 'Sophie' to provide students with interactive learning experience

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:15 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old student from UP’s Bulandshahr has made headlines by creating an AI-generated robot teacher named Sophie, equipped with an LLM chipset, for just Rs 25,000. Aditya Kumar, a Class XII student at Shiv Charan Inter College, designed Sophie to assist teachers and provide students with an interactive learning experience.

Sophie can answer questions, solve math problems, and even introduce herself in Hindi, saying, "Hello baccho, main ek AI teacher hoon, mera naam Sophie hain aur mujhe Aditya ne invent kiya hain..." (Hello kids, I am an AI teacher, my name is Sophie, and I was invented by Aditya...). Aditya tested Sophie's knowledge by asking questions about India's first President and Prime Minister, and the robot responded accurately. He also went on to ask what is electricity?

How Sophie Works

Aditya used an LLM chipset to build Sophie. Currently, Sophie can only speak, but Aditya plans to add writing capabilities soon. "It can clear students' doubts," Aditya said, emphasizing the need for proper labs in every district to foster innovation.

