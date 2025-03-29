DT
PT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Hindu man hounded for visiting mosque, BJYM leader demands 'purification' ceremony 

Sunil Rajani, a shopkeeper in the mixed-community area in Aligarh (UP), had spontaneously joined his Muslim neighbours for prayers on Thursday evening, a video of which went viral
PTI
Aligarh (UP), Updated At : 03:39 PM Mar 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A Hindu shopkeeper's spontaneous participation in prayers at a local mosque here has ignited a controversy, with right-wing groups demanding a formal "purification" ceremony.

Sunil Rajani, a shopkeeper in the mixed-community Mamoo Bhanja area, joined his Muslim neighbours for prayers on Thursday evening, a video of which went viral.

Monu Agarwal, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), told mediapersons that Rajani's actions were considered "sacrilegious" and demanded a public apology.

Furthermore, Agarwal insisted that Rajani undergo a "shuddhi karan" (purification ceremony) at a temple.

Rajani, confronted by some Hindu right-wing members after leaving the mosque, claimed it was an "impulse" and attempted immediate "self-purification" by sprinkling 'Gangajal'.

No formal complaint has been lodged regarding the matter.

