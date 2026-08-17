Honeymoon turns traumatic for woman in Andaman as husband assaults her after she got her period

A woman has alleged that her husband assaulted her during their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after she got her period, prompting police to register an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of the Ramgarhtal area, alleged that her husband, Delhi resident Nikhil Mishra, slapped, kicked and punched her and also tried to strangle her after becoming angry over her menstruation.

Advertisement

Hotel staff allegedly intervened after hearing her screams and stopped the assault, reports PTI.

Advertisement

The woman said the couple married on May 30, 2023, at a marriage lawn in Delhi. She alleged that before the wedding, her in-laws had demanded that articles given by her family be branded. She further alleged that her father gave around Rs 20 lakh in cash, a car and other items worth approximately Rs 40 lakh as dowry.

She moved to her matrimonial home in Delhi on June 2 and alleged that her in-laws subsequently taunted and humiliated her over the dowry articles.

Advertisement

About a month after the marriage, the couple travelled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 4 for their honeymoon. During the trip, she suffered severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding after getting her period, according to her complaint.

The woman alleged that her husband questioned why she had not told him about her periods earlier and then assaulted her.

She further alleged that her husband later called her father and asked him to come to Delhi and take her back, saying that he did not want to live with her.

After returning to her in-laws' home, she alleged that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law sided with her husband and subjected her to further harassment.

The woman claimed that she was thrown out of her matrimonial home on July 14, 2023, around 45 days after the marriage. She also alleged that her dowry articles were not returned and that her husband continued to send her threatening messages.

Ramgarhtal SHO Shyama Nand Rai said an FIR was registered on August 15 on the woman's complaint against Mishra, his mother Sanju Mishra and sister Neha Pandey.

Police said further action would be taken on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the accused have not been reported as having been convicted in the case.