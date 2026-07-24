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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Honour killing case: Woman murdered by parents in UP's Shamli

Honour killing case: Woman murdered by parents in UP's Shamli

Superintendent of Police NP Singh says Ahsan and his wife Gufrana were arrested in connection with the death of their daughter, Hina, who was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Kandhla on July 1

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PTI
Muzaffarnagar, Updated At : 10:37 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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An 18-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death in Shamli district by her parents, who were opposed to her relationship with a youth, police said on Friday.

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Superintendent of Police NP Singh said Ahsan and his wife Gufrana were arrested in connection with the death of their daughter, Hina, who was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Kandhla on July 1.

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Based on a complaint lodged by her father, police had initially registered a case alleging that she had been murdered by a youth.

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However, during the investigation, police found the parents' role to be suspicious.

During questioning, Ahsan and Gufrana allegedly confessed to strangling Hina over her relationship with a youth, which they opposed, the SP said.

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According to police, the couple later hung the body from the ceiling to make it appear as suicide.

The post-mortem did not confirm death by suicide, strengthening the suspicion of murder, Singh said.

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