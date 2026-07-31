“She wanted a younger brother so she could tie a Rakhi on his wrist,” the family of a 10-year-old rape-murder victim said, as her mother gives birth to a boy just hours after she was cremated here.

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“It is painful that the brother she had wished for arrived only after she was gone,” a family member said. The family on Friday said the woman delivered the child around three hours after the girl’s last rites on Thursday evening.

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The grieving family recalled that the girl had often told her mother that she wanted a younger brother so she could tie a Rakhi on his wrist.

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According to the police, the accused constable, Abhishek Yadav (35), allegedly abducted the girl from the District Hospital on July 28.

He is accused of taking her to a cremation ground on the outskirts of the city, raping her, tying her hands behind her back and throwing her into a river.

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The post-mortem examination found multiple injury marks on the girl’s body and stated that she died due to drowning.

The victim’s family, originally from Azamgarh district, has been living in Gorakhpur for the past four years. The girl had gone to the District Hospital to deliver food to her elder sister, who was admitted there.

Police said they examined nearly 200 CCTV camera recordings before identifying the accused through the registration number of his motorcycle.

CCTV footage showed the constable meeting the girl and taking her away on his motorcycle.

The accused was arrested on July 29 and allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning. The girl’s body was recovered around 36 hours later at his instance, police said.

They said Yadav had earlier been suspended and jailed in a molestation case involving a woman from West Bengal in 2025 before being reinstated later that year.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said the accused constable had been dismissed from service.

A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other laws.

Proceedings are also being initiated against him under the National Security Act, the SSP said.