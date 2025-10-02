‘I Love Muhammad’ row: High alert in UP’s Bareilly; drones deployed, internet services suspended for 48 hours

Security was beefed up across four districts of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly division, with police, PAC and RAF personnel out on the streets and drones in the air on Thursday in view of Dussehra. The government has also ordered suspension of internet services in Bareilly for 48 hours, officials said.

According to a notification issued by the home department, mobile internet, broadband and SMS services in the district will remain suspended from 3 pm on October 2 till 3 pm on October 4.

In the order, Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal said that there is a possibility of social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, and messaging services being misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension. The step was taken to maintain peace and public order, he added.

On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people, who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. Stone-pelting was also reported.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan.