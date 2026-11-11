Identify undertrial prisoners languishing in jails despite having been granted bail, SC directs UP Govt

As hundreds of prisoners continue to languish in jails for failure to comply with bail conditions after having been granted bail, the Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to identify such prisoners.

The order came from a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale after it was told that in 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh 264 undertrial prisoners were granted bail, but could not be released for want of execution of sureties and other bail conditions imposed by trial courts.

It asked the courts concerned to take up cases brought to notice by the DLSAs and modify the conditions suitably so that the under-trial prisoners can be released accordingly.

"Needless to state that the aforementioned directions shall apply to all the undertrial prisoners spanning across 75 districts," the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on January 20.

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"Noting that the onus lies on the state to make sure that these people are released from custody, the Bench said its direction would apply even to those undertrial prisoners who could not comply with bail conditions, despite the fact that they have engaged private lawyers."

The Uttar Pradesh Government’s counsel submitted that out of these 264 prisoners, only 158 had been released and an appropriate decision would be taken with respect to the remaining 106.

"Taking note of the submissions made, we direct the state of UP to undertake the exercise for the undertrial prisoners who have been granted bail, but could not be released for want of compliance of conditions of bail, in consultation with the respective District Legal Service Authorities," the Bench said in its November 4 order.

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During the hearing on a suo motu case concerning policy strategy for grant of bail, the National Legal Services Authority said that periodical reviews were undertaken every month with active participation of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs).

Pointing out that statistics were available only for 20 districts, the petitioner’s counsel said the exercise has to be undertaken for the remaining 55 districts.

The UP Government counsel assured the Bench the state would try to address it within a reasonable time.

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Noting there cannot be any differentiation between under-trial prisoners, who have the assistance of the DLSA, and those who have engaged private counsel, the Bench said, "The fact remains that both the categories are similar with respect to non-compliance of the bail conditions imposed.”

"Litigation cannot be adversarial in that sense. Therefore, notwithstanding the presence of counsel appearing for the accused persons who have been granted bail, further assistance can be rendered by the District Legal Services Authorities to them. In any case, the onus lies on the State to make sure that these persons are released from custody," it said.