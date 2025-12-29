DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / IIT-Kanpur 2000 batch alumni pledge record Rs 100 crore donation to alma mater

IIT-Kanpur 2000 batch alumni pledge record Rs 100 crore donation to alma mater

The ‘Class of the Millennium’ proposed that the contribution be used to establish the Millennium School of Technology and Society (MSTAS) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

PTI
Kanpur, Updated At : 07:40 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Class of 2000 pledged Rs 100 crore during its silver jubilee reunion held on campus. Photo: X/@IITKanpur
In a landmark moment for alumni philanthropy, the Class of 2000 of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) has pledged Rs 100 crore to its alma mater during its silver jubilee reunion held on campus here.

According to an official press communique issued by IIT-K on Monday, this is the highest-ever alumni pledge by a single batch across all academic institutions in the country, marking a historic milestone in collective alumni giving.

The pledge, made on Sunday evening, reflects the batch’s deep sense of gratitude to IIT-K and a shared commitment to strengthening the institute’s academic excellence, research capabilities and societal impact. The Class of 2000, also referred to as the “Class of the Millennium”, has proposed that the contribution be used to establish the Millennium School of Technology and Society (MSTAS) at IIT-K.

The announcement was the highlight of the silver jubilee reunion, which saw alumni from across the world return to the campus to reconnect with their peers, faculty members and the institute, while reaffirming their long-term commitment to its growth.

IIT-K director Manindra Agrawal described the pledge as a “powerful affirmation of the enduring bond” between the institute and its alumni.

“This remarkable contribution of Rs 100 crore strengthens our academic and research ecosystem and will inspire future generations to give back to the institution that shaped them,” he added.

Dean of Resources and Alumni, Amey Karkare, said the pledge exemplified the true spirit of alumni partnership.

“The Class of 2000 has shown how collective alumni engagement can translate into transformative impact for students, faculty and society at large,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the batch, Naveen Tewari, a distinguished alumnus of the Class of 2000, said IIT-K had shaped not just careers but mindsets.

“It gave us the courage to think big, question assumptions and build with purpose. This pledge is our way of ensuring that future generations receive equal or greater opportunities,” he said.

Batch coordinator Tamal Das said the reunion was marked by nostalgia and a renewed sense of responsibility.

“Coming together to commit Rs 100 crore reflects our shared values and lasting connection with IIT-K. We look forward to working closely with the institute to help build leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

