IIT Kanpur launches online certificate course on Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a six-month online certificate course titled “Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics” aimed at equipping working professionals with industry-relevant skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and business analytics, enabling them to leverage data-driven technologies to make informed business decisions.

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Developed in collaboration with faculty from leading IITs and IIMs, the programme offers practical training in Python and R programming, data analysis, data visualisation, machine learning, and generative AI. Participants will gain hands-on experience in applying these tools to solve real-world business problems, automate routine tasks, and generate actionable insights for organisations.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are transforming management careers across domains such as finance, marketing, consulting, operations, product management, and business analytics. As organisations increasingly adopt AI-driven technologies, professionals with expertise in data analytics and machine learning are becoming essential to driving innovation and informed decision-making.

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Prof. Abhinav Tripathi, Program Coordinator and faculty member in the Department of Management Sciences at IIT Kanpur, said “In today’s rapidly evolving professional landscape, AI/ML and its tools have become essential career skills and capabilities.

Young professionals must augment their domain expertise with AI/ML capabilities to innovate, solve complex problems with data-driven insights, and lead organisational transformation. This programme has been designed to provide participants with practical, industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on exposure to AI, machine learning, and business analytics, enabling them to confidently apply these technologies to real-world business challenges.”

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The programme is open to graduates from any discipline with a minimum aggregate score of 55% from a recognised university or institution. Candidates with three or more years of relevant professional work experience are eligible with a minimum aggregate score of 40%. Admissions for the programme are open until mid-September 2026.