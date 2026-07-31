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Home / Uttar Pradesh / IIT Kanpur launches online certificate course on Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics

IIT Kanpur launches online certificate course on Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics

Six-month online certificate programme will train graduates and working professionals in AI, ML, generative AI and analytics tools for data-driven decision-making

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service, Updated At : 08:16 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched a six-month online certificate course titled “Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics” aimed at equipping working professionals with industry-relevant skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and business analytics, enabling them to leverage data-driven technologies to make informed business decisions.

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Developed in collaboration with faculty from leading IITs and IIMs, the programme offers practical training in Python and R programming, data analysis, data visualisation, machine learning, and generative AI. Participants will gain hands-on experience in applying these tools to solve real-world business problems, automate routine tasks, and generate actionable insights for organisations.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are transforming management careers across domains such as finance, marketing, consulting, operations, product management, and business analytics. As organisations increasingly adopt AI-driven technologies, professionals with expertise in data analytics and machine learning are becoming essential to driving innovation and informed decision-making.

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Prof. Abhinav Tripathi, Program Coordinator and faculty member in the Department of Management Sciences at IIT Kanpur, said “In today’s rapidly evolving professional landscape, AI/ML and its tools have become essential career skills and capabilities.

Young professionals must augment their domain expertise with AI/ML capabilities to innovate, solve complex problems with data-driven insights, and lead organisational transformation. This programme has been designed to provide participants with practical, industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on exposure to AI, machine learning, and business analytics, enabling them to confidently apply these technologies to real-world business challenges.”

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The programme is open to graduates from any discipline with a minimum aggregate score of 55% from a recognised university or institution. Candidates with three or more years of relevant professional work experience are eligible with a minimum aggregate score of 40%. Admissions for the programme are open until mid-September 2026.

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