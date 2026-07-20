IIT Kanpur to set up Centre of Excellence for green hydrogen research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Green Hydrogen under the Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy 2024 to advance research and development in hydrogen energy generation.

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The proposal for the Centre of Excellence on Innovative and Integrated Ecosystem for Green Hydrogen (ECOGEN) has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh government and sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

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The Centre will focus on research in hydrogen energy generation, storage, utilisation and system integration, with the aim of reducing the production cost of green hydrogen and supporting sustainable energy solutions.

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The CoE will promote research and innovation across the green hydrogen value chain and contribute to Uttar Pradesh's vision of achieving net-zero pollution through green hydrogen technologies.

The Centre will undertake interdisciplinary and collaborative research covering the complete Green Hydrogen (GH2) ecosystem, from generation to utilisation.

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The initiative is expected to strengthen research and innovation in green hydrogen technologies and contribute to the development of sustainable, clean energy solutions in the country.

The Centre will be led by Dr Prabodh Bajpai, Professor in the Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering at IIT Kanpur, as the Principal Investigator. The research team comprises investigators with interdisciplinary backgrounds necessary for end-to-end collaborative research and development, along with collaborations with leading industrial organisations.