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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 'I'm 41, get me married': Prayagraj woman seeks police help, claims family trying to avoid expenses

'I'm 41, get me married': Prayagraj woman seeks police help, claims family trying to avoid expenses

The woman also alleges that her brother had transferred the family land to his name, but was not taking any responsibility for her marriage

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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A 41-year-old woman in Sarai Inayat area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has appealed to the police for help, levelling serious allegations against her family. She alleged that her family is deliberately preventing her from getting married and has been harassing her for years.

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According to media reports, Madhuri Patel, a resident of Manapur village, said in her police complaint that she wants to get married, but her brother and sister-in-law reject every proposal. She claims the family is doing this to avoid wedding expenses.

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The woman also alleged that her brother had transferred the family land to his name, but was not taking any responsibility for her marriage. She named her father, mother, brother, sister-in-law and sister in the complaint.

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The woman said she has been living separately for the past 20 years and was supports herself through work. She also accused her family of verbal abuse, mental harassment and physical assault.

According to the complaint, one day, the family members barged into her room and assaulted her.

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The woman appealed to the police to arrange her marriage with a "good man" so that she can live a respectable life.

The police have started investigating the case and said they will take further action based on the facts.

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