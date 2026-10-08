IndiGo flight from Patna to Lucknow makes emergency landing after lightning strike at 17,000 feet; nose damaged

An IndiGo flight from Patna to Lucknow made an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Wednesday after the aircraft was struck by lightning amid bad weather.

The lightning strike damaged the aircraft’s nose, with the radome sustaining damage. The plane was carrying 104 passengers and six crew members. All passengers and crew members were reported safe after the aircraft landed in Lucknow.

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The aircraft was flying at an altitude of around 17,000 feet when it was struck by lightning. It was grounded following the incident and will resume operations only after undergoing necessary maintenance and receiving regulatory clearance.

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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.

An IndiGo spokesperson said Flight 6E 625, operating from Patna to Lucknow on October 7, encountered unfavourable weather, including a hailstorm during landing. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers disembarked at Lucknow airport.

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“The relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft will undergo necessary maintenance and will resume operations after securing relevant clearances,” the airline said.

The incident comes weeks after another IndiGo aircraft suffered an abnormal runway contact while landing at Bengaluru airport during gusty weather.

The A321neo, operating Flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru, suffered a tail strike and was subsequently grounded. IndiGo had attributed the incident to bad weather.