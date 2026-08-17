IPS officer’s mother found murdered in UP home, jewellery missing

The 95-year-old mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra was found allegedly murdered at her home in Rudha Dhamrua village, with her gold jewellery missing, police said on Sunday.

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Indrawati was found dead on a cot inside her house around 9 am, they said, adding that she lived alone after the death of her husband, a former government inter college principal. A domestic worker, who found her, alerted neighbours.

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Mishra, currently posted in Lucknow, reached the village around 3 pm and lodged a murder and robbery complaint against unidentified persons.

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Police said a gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets were missing, while no other household items appeared disturbed. The family suspects that thieves entered the house on Saturday night and killed her before taking the jewellery.

Malipur SHO Shashank Shukla said, “The actual cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem report.” Police are investigating the death and the missing jewellery.

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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief and criticised the state government, saying, “In Ambedkar Nagar, the sad news has come of the murder of the mother of an IPS officer. The police themselves are not safe in Uttar Pradesh, unfortunate!”