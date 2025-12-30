DT
Ishita Sengar, Unnao rape convict's daughter, writes open letter after SC stays bail

Ishita Sengar, Unnao rape convict's daughter, writes open letter after SC stays bail

Her elder sister Aishwarya Sengar reposted the message and expressed determination, writing, 'we will fight, we will not lose'

Tribune Web Desk
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:42 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
After the Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order of convicted former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his younger daughter Ishita Sengar shared an emotional message on social media platform X, appealing for impartial justice.

She said she has complete faith in the country’s justice system.

In her post, Ishita said her family has been quietly waiting for justice for the past eight years while continuing to trust the law and constitutional institutions. She wrote that her identity has been reduced to being known only as “the daughter of a BJP MLA” and claimed she has faced constant hatred, abuse and threats on social media.

Stating that her family is neither seeking sympathy nor special concessions, Ishita said they only want the law to function without pressure or fear, and for the evidence to be examined fairly. “We are demanding justice simply because we are human beings,” she wrote.

Her elder sister Aishwarya Sengar reposted the message and expressed determination, writing, “We will fight, we will not lose.”

The Uttar Pradesh Congress also shared a video on X, claiming it showed BJP supporters protesting in favour of Sengar. The party described the demonstration as “shameful” and accused BJP leaders of taking to the streets in support of a convicted rapist.

Referring to the Unnao survivor’s ordeal, the Congress alleged that she lost her entire family while seeking justice, claiming her father died in custody and her relatives were killed in an accident. Despite this, the party said, BJP supporters were allegedly protesting to protect the convicted leader.

“These are the same people who raise slogans of ‘Beti Bachao’, but in reality, daughters’ dignity means nothing to them,” the Congress alleged, adding that power and vote-bank politics mattered more.

In another post, the UP Congress accused BJP supporters, including women, of defending Sengar out of “slavery to power.” The party claimed that when a woman protesting in support of Sengar was asked how she would react if such a crime happened to her own daughter, she had no response.

Accusing the BJP of double standards, the Congress said the ruling party follows different rules for its leaders and ordinary citizens. “As long as the suffering is in someone else’s home, they defend the criminal; when it reaches their own door, they begin to talk about justice,” the party said, calling such politics unacceptable.

With PTI inputs

