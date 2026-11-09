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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 'It will lose badly': Akhilesh Yadav says UP 'in the mood' to defeat BJP

'It will lose badly': Akhilesh Yadav says UP 'in the mood' to defeat BJP

Adds that the next election will be women and youth versus BJP

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:42 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said people who had been 'victimised, distressed and humiliated' under the BJP rule, would wipe out the party in the next election. File
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Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said people in the state were in the “mood” to defeat the BJP once and for all, asserting that the next electoral battle would be fought between women and youth on one side and the ruling party on the other. He also promised that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) government in Uttar Pradesh would provide mustard oil through the public distribution system (PDS), alleging that the "BJP had subjected the poor, deprived and exploited sections to humiliation and oppression".

In a post on X, Yadav said the people who had been “victimised, distressed and humiliated” under BJP rule would wipe out the party in the next election. He said his party would form a PDA government in a few months and ensure that mustard oil was provided through ration shops so that no poor or deprived person had to face humiliation or violence at the hands of BJP workers.

Posting videos of an alleged incident in Ayodhya involving the treatment of women on his X handle, Yadav said, "The violent spectacle of so-called reverence for women staged by BJP members in Ayodhya is not worthy of reverence, but of condemnation. The women’s commission should take cognizance of the incident and initiate legal and punitive action against this BJP people concerned and the organisers".

The Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Kannauj also accused the BJP of disrespecting and insulting women, citing the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's alleged public humiliation of the mother of a young man who died in a fire in Lucknow. He said women would not forget the incident and warned that the BJP would face the consequences of its treatment of them.

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"The curse of women will never go in vain. The BJP will lose, and lose badly. Whether it was the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or the recent 2026 Legislative Council elections, the BJP’s defeats in both have proved that its hollow promises have lost their appeal among the people. The BJP is sliding down a slippery slope, like oil,” Akhilesh said.

He also claimed that political figures associated with the BJP were either stepping away from politics amid fears of public backlash or seeking political alternatives in other parties.

“The next election will be women and youth versus the BJP,” Yadav said, asserting that the public was now firmly in the mood to defeat the ruling party once and for all.

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The 403-member state legislative assembly will go to the polls early next year with the main contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Samajwadi Party-let INDIA bloc.

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