ITBP DIG Parminder Singh, driver killed in head-on collision in UP’s Saharanpur

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DIG and his driver were killed, while four others were injured when their speeding vehicle hit a divider and collided head-on with an incoming car in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, police said.

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The accident took place around 11 am on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway near Sarsawa police station.

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The deceased were identified as ITBP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Parminder Singh (52) and his driver Ramsharan (35). The DIG’s gunner Jayram (38), sustained serious injuries, police said.

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Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh told PTI that three occupants of the Swift car involved in the collision were also injured. They were identified as Gurunanak Singh (49), Devendra Kaur (55), and Gurnam Singh (57).

All the injured have been admitted to the medical college in Pilkhani for treatment.

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According to Singh, the Scorpio carrying the DIG and his two aides lost control, collided with the road divider and was flung into the opposite lane, where it crashed into the oncoming car.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident and, with the help of an ambulance, shifted all the injured to the medical college in Pilkhani. Doctors declared Parminder Singh and Ramsharan dead on arrival, the SSP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Singh said Parminder Singh was originally from Ropar in Punjab and was currently posted in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. He was travelling to Ambala in Haryana after completing his training in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Arvind Chauhan and SSP Abhinandan Singh also reached the medical college after receiving information about the accident and took stock of the situation.

Police said further proceedings are under way.