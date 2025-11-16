DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Jayant Chaudhary elected unopposed as RLD chief at Mathura convention

Jayant Chaudhary elected unopposed as RLD chief at Mathura convention

Rashtriya Lok Dal is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance

article_Author
PTI
Mathura/Lucknow, Updated At : 09:59 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary. PTI file
Advertisement

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday was elected unopposed as the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal at a convention held in Mathura.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary asserted, “We stand firmly with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The prime minister has given me a big responsibility.”

Advertisement

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said, “Today, they have a family, but no leaders or policies; so, they are failing.”

Advertisement

Chaudhary urged the party workers to take the policies of the former prime minister, peasant leader, and his grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh, forward, adding that his 125th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the country, with planting of 1.25 crore saplings.

“Talking about villages, farmers, and the poor is the key to RLD’s victory,” he said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the party chief said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the workers, office bearers, public representatives, and the people present, for being elected as the national president at the Rashtriya Lok Dal convention held in Kosi, Mathura.”

Chaudhary asked party leaders to cooperate in taking women ahead as well and said the latter will soon receive the benefits of reservation.

The Union minister also promised at the convention to make the sugar mill in Chhata, which is currently closed, operational.

Meanwhile, RLD’s national secretary Anupam Mishra said in a statement: “The national convention 2025 was successfully held on the sacred and historic land of Mathura.”

He added that this convention was significant for many reasons. An economic resolution centred on farmers was passed; a social resolution addressing the needs of youth and women was adopted; and a political resolution was unanimously approved, recognising India’s growing global stature, Mishra said.

“RLD remains steadfastly committed to raising the voice of every section of society — especially the poor, farmers, and labourers,” Mishra said in the statement.

RLD is a constituent of the ruling NDA. At present, it has two MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, the RLD has nine MLAs, while the party has one MLC in the state’s legislative council.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts