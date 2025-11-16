Jayant Chaudhary elected unopposed as RLD chief at Mathura convention

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday was elected unopposed as the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal at a convention held in Mathura.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary asserted, “We stand firmly with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The prime minister has given me a big responsibility.”

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said, “Today, they have a family, but no leaders or policies; so, they are failing.”

Chaudhary urged the party workers to take the policies of the former prime minister, peasant leader, and his grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh, forward, adding that his 125th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the country, with planting of 1.25 crore saplings.

“Talking about villages, farmers, and the poor is the key to RLD’s victory,” he said.

In a post on X, the party chief said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the workers, office bearers, public representatives, and the people present, for being elected as the national president at the Rashtriya Lok Dal convention held in Kosi, Mathura.”

Chaudhary asked party leaders to cooperate in taking women ahead as well and said the latter will soon receive the benefits of reservation.

The Union minister also promised at the convention to make the sugar mill in Chhata, which is currently closed, operational.

Meanwhile, RLD’s national secretary Anupam Mishra said in a statement: “The national convention 2025 was successfully held on the sacred and historic land of Mathura.”

He added that this convention was significant for many reasons. An economic resolution centred on farmers was passed; a social resolution addressing the needs of youth and women was adopted; and a political resolution was unanimously approved, recognising India’s growing global stature, Mishra said.

“RLD remains steadfastly committed to raising the voice of every section of society — especially the poor, farmers, and labourers,” Mishra said in the statement.

RLD is a constituent of the ruling NDA. At present, it has two MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, the RLD has nine MLAs, while the party has one MLC in the state’s legislative council.