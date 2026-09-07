The wife of a Kanpur-based engineer has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help, claiming that her husband was detained by police in Moscow and is being pressured to join the Russian military.

Sneha Chandan Gupta, who is currently in Moscow with the couple’s 10-year-old son, made the allegations in a video shared on social media. She said her husband, Chandan Gupta, was taken into custody by Moscow police at around 12.30 pm on Sunday.

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Sneha Gupta, who is currently living in Moscow with her 10-year-old son, has alleged that Russian police took her husband, Chandan Gupta, into custody and that he may be forcibly enlisted in the Russian army. Chandan, an engineer from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had been working in… pic.twitter.com/E9iXlVFL6H — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 7, 2026

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According to Sneha, the family is originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandan works as an engineer with a company based in Noida’s Sector 62. She said he had travelled to Russia on a work visa for an assignment.

Wife alleges pressure to join Russian military

Sneha claimed that her husband had not committed any wrongdoing but was detained and taken to jail. She further alleged that he was subsequently being pressured to join the Russian military.

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She claimed that a shortage of personnel in the Russian armed forces had resulted in attempts to recruit foreign nationals, including Indians. Sneha also alleged that her husband had faced harassment in Moscow around the city’s Moscow Day celebrations before his detention.

However, there is no independent confirmation so far of the circumstances of Chandan’s detention, the reason for his custody or the allegation that he is being pressured to enlist in the Russian military.

Wife appeals to PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

In the video, Sneha appeared emotional as she sought government intervention, saying she does not understand Russian and has been unable to determine exactly why her husband was detained or what is happening to him.

She said she is stranded in Moscow with their 10-year-old son and appealed to the Indian government and Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure Chandan’s safe return to India.

Sneha also urged people to share her video and draw the authorities’ attention to the case.

No official confirmation yet

Chandan is reportedly working in Russia through an Indian company headquartered in Noida that also has business operations in Russia. However, no official statement from the company, the Indian Embassy or Russian authorities has so far confirmed his detention or the allegation of military recruitment pressure.

The case comes amid previous concerns involving Indian nationals who travelled to Russia after being offered jobs and later became involved in Russian military activities.

The Indian government has previously said some Indians were misled or coerced into military service and that diplomatic efforts were underway to secure their release and repatriation.

As of December 2025, the government had said 202 Indians had been recruited into Russian forces, with 26 killed and seven reported missing. Diplomatic efforts subsequently secured the release of 139 nationals, while around two dozen remained in Russia, according to the information provided.

In July 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs also warned Indians against fraudulent overseas job offers following cases in which citizens were allegedly misled into joining the Russian military.

For now, the circumstances surrounding Chandan Gupta’s reported detention, his current whereabouts and the alleged recruitment pressure remain unclear.