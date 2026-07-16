Kanwariyas vandalise pickup vehicle in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a pickup vehicle after it apparently came in contact with a ‘kanwar’ on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

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The kanwariyas later resumed their yatra, while police seized the pickup vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident.

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The incident took place near Khadar Chowk in Purkazi town on Wednesday night when a group of kanwariyas, including Naveen, Prince and Navneet, was returning from Haridwar carrying holy water in ‘kanwars’.

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According to Station House Officer (SHO) Manvendra Singh Bhati, the pickup vehicle allegedly brushed against one of the ‘kanwars’, triggering anger among the pilgrims who allegedly vandalised the vehicle.

Police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control, the SHO said.

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Traffic on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, which was briefly affected due to the commotion, was later restored, police said.

The annual Kanwar Yatra is scheduled to start this year on July 30 and will conclude on August 11. Some people begin their pilgrimage before the yatra officially kicks in.