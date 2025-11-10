Khajanchi turns 9: Akhilesh Yadav celebrates birthday of ‘demonetisation baby’ born in a bank queue

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday celebrated the birthday of Khajanchi, a boy born when his mother was standing in a queue to exchange discontinued currency notes, following demonetisation in 2016, and slammed the ruling BJP over its handling of the economy.

At an event at the party headquarters here, Yadav and party workers celebrated the boy’s ninth birthday by gifting him cash in a symbolic jibe at the demonetisation exercise announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

Khajanchi Nath, a native of Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat district, when asked what gift he would like to have on his birthday, wished for a mobile phone.

The Samajwadi Party chief assured the boy of getting him a phone but cautioned against becoming a “young YouTuber”. “Children should not use mobile phones for more than 45 minutes a day and should only watch educational videos,” he said.

During the celebration, Khajanchi recited a Hindi poem on patriotism.

Yadav, who has taken the responsibility for the boy’s education, had criticised the note ban at the time, saying it caused immense hardship to common people and ruined livelihoods.

Addressing the press conference, Yadav turned his criticism towards the Centre’s economic policies, alleging that India’s economy had suffered greatly due to Covid-related restrictions and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“On top of that, the government has been promoting trade with China to an unimaginable extent. Today, the Indian market is flooded with Chinese goods,” he said.

Yadav remarked that while the United States was imposing restrictions on other countries to protect its economy, “the Indian government is accepting every condition without question.”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who represents Kannauj in the Lok Sabha, claimed, “It is being said that a secret understanding has been reached with the US to allow the entry of American textiles and other products into Indian markets. If that happens, it will bring a crisis to our industries, traders, and farmers.”

Questioning the government’s claims on economic growth, Yadav said, “Yes, the economy may have improved, but the government’s policies have nothing to do with it. If their policies were truly effective, the per capita income of people dependent on ration schemes would have gone up.” He said the government has failed to disclose the current per capita income of such beneficiaries and accused it of misleading farmers with false promises.

“Farmers were told their income would double, but even today, they struggle for fertilisers. Despite the government’s claims, fertiliser is unavailable in many districts. Our district presidents across the state have confirmed this,” he said.

Yadav said rising fuel prices and soaring costs of essentials had worsened the plight of the poor.

“Diesel and petrol prices are sky-high, electricity bills have gone up, and everything — from cycles and motorcycles to houses — has become more expensive.

“Gold has become unaffordable. During demonetisation, the government emptied people’s pockets, and now it seems the BJP is hoarding gold. Perhaps that’s why prices are soaring, making it difficult for poor families to arrange weddings for their daughters,” he said.

Yadav alleged that the government was running on emotions and deceit.

“This government functions on emotional dialogues and fear. They keep the public distracted while the economy has collapsed,” he said.