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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 'Landmark achievement': Yogi hails successful launch of India's maiden private rocket

'Landmark achievement': Yogi hails successful launch of India's maiden private rocket

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 02:25 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Amroha: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 43 development projects, in Amroha district, Saturday, July 18, 2026. PTI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, Vikram-1, calling it a defining milestone in India's journey to becoming a space powerhouse.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Mission Aagaman with Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle. "This landmark achievement marks a defining milestone in India's emergence as a global space and technology powerhouse," Adityanath said in a post on X, "Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India's transformative space sector reforms have unleashed innovation, empowered startups, and opened new frontiers for enterprise, making the nation a global hub for space technology.

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"Best wishes to the entire Team Skyroot for this historic accomplishment. May the success of Mission Aagaman inspire a new generation of innovators and strengthen the resolve of Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat," he said.

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Launched at 12.05 pm on Saturday, Vikram-1, India's first privately developed four-stage, seven-storey-tall orbital rocket, successfully placed multiple technology demonstration payloads and postcards, including one from Prime Minister Modi bearing the message 'Vande Mataram', into a low Earth orbit.

Dubbed 'Mission Aagaman' (meaning arrival), it marks the entry of India's private space sector into the orbital launch market.

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Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the mission was a "grand success", according to Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace.

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