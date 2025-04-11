DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Lawyer appears before court in unbuttoned shirt, gets 6-month jail, Rs 2,000 fine  

Lawyer appears before court in unbuttoned shirt, gets 6-month jail, Rs 2,000 fine  

Local lawyer Ashok Pande has been given four weeks to surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow.
article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 10:27 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The bench also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, with an additional one-month jail term in case of non-payment of fine.
Advertisement

The Allahabad High Court has sentenced local lawyer Ashok Pande to six-month imprisonment in a 2021 contempt case for appearing in court without a lawyer's robe and with his shirt unbuttoned.

A division bench comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and BR Singh said on Thursday that "exemplary punishment is warranted" given the seriousness of the charges, Pande's past conduct, and his refusal to participate in the proceedings.

The bench also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, with an additional one-month jail term in case of non-payment of fine.

Advertisement

Pande has been given four weeks to surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow.

The bench also issued a show cause notice to Pande, questioning why he should not be barred from legal practice in the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench. He has until May one to respond.

Advertisement

The suo motu contempt proceedings began after Pande appeared in court on August 18, 2021, in improper attire and allegedly misbehaved with the judges, calling them "goondas" when his appearance was challenged and he was asked to leave.

Despite multiple opportunities, Pande never responded to the contempt charges.

The court also noted his history of prior contempt proceedings, including a two-year ban from the high court premises in 2017.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper