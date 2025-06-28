A woman and a teenage girl died after being struck by lightning while they were transplanting paddy in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased — Bhagneeti (35) and Sunita (15) from Amura village in the Karari area — were working in the field along with several other women when the two were severely burnt after being hit by lightning in the afternoon.

Both died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem, Circle Officer (CO) Shivank Singh said.

Manjhanpur Sub-District Magistrate Akash Singh said the revenue team has reached the spot and the process of providing assistance to the families of the victims under the Natural Disaster Relief Fund has been initiated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences. A government statement said the CM has directed to immediately distribute the estimated relief amount to the families and also ordered to provide proper treatment to others injured in the disaster.