DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Lightning strike leaves 2 dead in UP's Kaushambi

Lightning strike leaves 2 dead in UP's Kaushambi

Both died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem
article_Author
PTI
Kaushambi, Updated At : 04:24 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A woman and a teenage girl died after being struck by lightning while they were transplanting paddy in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisement

The deceased — Bhagneeti (35) and Sunita (15) from Amura village in the Karari area — were working in the field along with several other women when the two were severely burnt after being hit by lightning in the afternoon.

Both died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem, Circle Officer (CO) Shivank Singh said.

Advertisement

Manjhanpur Sub-District Magistrate Akash Singh said the revenue team has reached the spot and the process of providing assistance to the families of the victims under the Natural Disaster Relief Fund has been initiated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences. A government statement said the CM has directed to immediately distribute the estimated relief amount to the families and also ordered to provide proper treatment to others injured in the disaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts