Home / Uttar Pradesh / Love swaps shake up two families in UP's Bareilly, end in quiet compromise

Love swaps shake up two families in UP's Bareilly, end in quiet compromise

The back-to-back elopements left both families shocked and triggered a complaint with Nawabganj police
PTI
Bareilly (UP), Updated At : 05:18 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
Representational Photo. file photo
In a "love swap" that could rival the plot of a television drama, a man from Bareilly district eloped with his wife's sister. A day later, his brother-in-law ran away with his sister.

But it all ended amicably as the families reached a mutual settlement.

Police said the unusual chain of events unfolded last month in Kamalupur village under Deoranian police station limits. Keshav Kumar (28), married for six years and a father of two, fled on August 23 with his 19-year-old sister-in-law Kalpana.

A day later, his wife's brother, Ravindra (22) quietly left home with Keshav's 19-year-old sister.

The back-to-back elopements left both families shocked and triggered a complaint with Nawabganj police.

"We traced the couples on September 14 and 15," Nawabganj SHO Arun Kumar Srivastava said, adding that the families later met at the station to resolve the matter.

What followed, police said, was a rare moment of reconciliation rather than confrontation. In the presence of community elders, both families agreed to let the couples be and chose not to pursue legal action.

While the case is closed, the episode has become the talk of the town.

