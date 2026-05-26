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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow woman found hanging at in-laws residence; family alleges murder over dowry demands

Lucknow woman found hanging at in-laws residence; family alleges murder over dowry demands

An official said the accused husband and in-laws are currently absconding, and raids are being conducted to trace them

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 09:54 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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A 26-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-laws residence here barely six months after her marriage, with her family alleging she was killed by her in-laws over dowry demands and later hanged from a noose to stage a suicide, officials said on Tuesday.

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Based on a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, police have registered a case against the woman’s husband Bhupendra Pratap Singh alias Shubham Singh, both his parents, his brother and his wife under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty) of the BNS and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

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The deceased has been identified as Shweta Singh (26).

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Thakurganj SHO Omveer Singh Chauhan said that Shweta allegedly hanged herself at her home. Her in-laws took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The official said the accused husband and in-laws are currently absconding, and raids are being conducted to trace them.

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In a statement issued, police said on May 25, a written complaint was submitted at the Thakurganj police station by complainant Umesh Kumar Singh.

The complainant said his daughter, Shweta alias ‘Bauua’ was married to Bhupendra, a resident of Kashi Vihar, Thakurganj police station area on November 22, 2025.

He alleged that after the marriage, his daughter was subjected to harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry, specifically involving demands for a four-wheeler.

On May 25, he learnt that his daughter had died by allegedly hanging herself.

“The complainant has accused the husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law of murdering his daughter and subsequently hanging her body from a noose,” police said citing the complainant.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

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