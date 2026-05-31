Main accused in Class 11 student’s murder killed in Ghaziabad police encounter

The main accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Class 11 student here died after sustaining injuries in an encounter with police early Sunday, police said Asad, a resident of Khoda area, was wanted in connection with the stabbing of Surya Chauhan, who succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said in a press statement that Asad was injured during an exchange of fire with a police team in the Khoda area. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he later died.

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Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed during an altercation on May 28 and was initially admitted to a local hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Noida, where he died.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, police registered a case against five persons. Three accused were arrested soon after the incident, while Asad, named as the main accused, remained absconding.

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A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Earlier, police had said preliminary investigations suggested that the accused and the victim were friends and that a dispute over riding a motorcycle escalated into an argument, during which Chauhan was stabbed.

The victim’s family, however, alleged that Chauhan had been lured to a meeting spot after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.

Following Chauhan’s death, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on Saturday the killers would not be spared and face the strictest punishment under the law.

BSP chief Mayawati described the incident as “extremely tragic and worrying” and demanding strict action against those responsible.