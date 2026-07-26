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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Man arrested for killing pregnant wife with sickle in UP’s Mahoba          

Man arrested for killing pregnant wife with sickle in UP’s Mahoba          

Police say accused attacked wife after a domestic dispute while allegedly under the influence of alcohol; couple’s five-year-old son witnessed the incident

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PTI
Mahoba (UP), Updated At : 05:46 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested for allegedly killing his eight-month-pregnant wife with a sharp-edged weapon while under the influence of alcohol following a domestic dispute here, police said on Sunday.

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Kulpahar Circle Officer Aniruddh Singh said the police received a call around 11.30 pm on Saturday from Hanif, who informed them that his wife Manisha Mansoori (27), died in the Bijrari village under the Panwari police station area.

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A police team found injury marks on the woman’s head and neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon, the officer said.

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During questioning, Hanif repeatedly changed his version of the incident, arousing suspicion, Singh said.

The couple’s five-year-old son later told the police that his father, allegedly in an inebriated state, attacked his mother several times with a sickle, leading to her death, the officer said.

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Following the child’s statement, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and was arrested.

A murder case was registered, and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. The police said the victim was around eight-month pregnant and the accused was addicted to alcohol.

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