Man arrested for killing pregnant wife with sickle in UP’s Mahoba          

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his eight-month-pregnant wife with a sharp-edged weapon while under the influence of alcohol following a domestic dispute here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Kulpahar Circle Officer Aniruddh Singh said the police received a call around 11.30 pm on Saturday from Hanif, who informed them that his wife Manisha Mansoori (27), died in the Bijrari village under the Panwari police station area.

Advertisement

A police team found injury marks on the woman’s head and neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon, the officer said.

Advertisement

During questioning, Hanif repeatedly changed his version of the incident, arousing suspicion, Singh said.

The couple’s five-year-old son later told the police that his father, allegedly in an inebriated state, attacked his mother several times with a sickle, leading to her death, the officer said.

Advertisement

Following the child’s statement, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and was arrested.

A murder case was registered, and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. The police said the victim was around eight-month pregnant and the accused was addicted to alcohol.