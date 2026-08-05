Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl in Bareilly

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl.

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Special Public Prosecutor Kuldeep Shrotriya on Wednesday said that on July 17, 2025, the girl was playing outside her home under the Baradari police station area when Mukesh Gupta (50), who lived in the neighbourhood, lured her with a candy, took her to his home and raped her.

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The girl later narrated the ordeal to her mother, following which a case was registered and Mukesh was arrested.

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Shrotriya added that Special Judge (POCSO Act) Narendra Prakash, after hearing both sides on Tuesday convicted Mukesh on Tuesday, sentencing him to 20 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.