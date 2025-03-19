Man gets death penalty for murder of minor girl in Budaun 

A special POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for the murder of a seven-year-old girl after failing to sexually assault her in 2024.

After a four-month trial, special judge Deepak Kumar Yadav found 22-year-old Jane Alam guilty of the crime and pronounced the death sentence, informed additional district government counsel Virendra Singh and Pradeep Bharti.

The incident is of October 18, 2024, when the child had stepped out to buy vegetables in Bilsi town but did not return home, they said.

Apart from the maximum punishment, the court imposed a Rs 1.75 lakh fine on the convict.

The minor's family reported her missing, following which the police discovered her body in an abandoned house.

Singh said the CCTV clips in the vicinity of the crime scene helped in identifying the accused.

Alam was arrested following an encounter and sent to jail.