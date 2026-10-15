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Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP man hits wife with stone, bites her after being served potato curry

UP man hits wife with stone, bites her after being served potato curry

Police say a case has been registered against Om Prakash Vishwakarma based on a complaint by his wife

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PTI
Bhadohi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The alleged assault had left Preeti Vishwakarma (40) critically injured and unconscious, Photo for representation
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Angry over being served potato curry for dinner, a man here allegedly bit his wife's body in several places and repeatedly struck her head with a stone, leaving her grievously injured, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Domampur village under Chauri police station limits on the evening of October 12.

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Police said a case has been registered against Om Prakash Vishwakarma based on a complaint by his wife.

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The alleged assault had left Preeti Vishwakarma (40) critically injured and unconscious, Circle Officer (CO) Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

According to the CO, Om Prakash asked his wife for food that evening. When she served him potato curry, he asked why she had prepared the dish. Preeti replied that she had cooked whatever was available at home. Enraged, he allegedly assaulted her brutally.

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During the assault, the accused allegedly bit Preeti at several places on her body and repeatedly hit her head with a stone. When she fell unconscious, he fled the spot, Singh said.

Their children cried out loud on seeing their mother lying unconscious, following which neighbours took the woman to a community health centre and alerted the police.

Preeti was referred to the district hospital the same night due to the severity of her injuries. Her condition has since improved, the officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Preeti on Wednesday, police registered a case against her husband under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Singh said.

The accused is absconding, and efforts are under way to arrest him, the CO added.

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