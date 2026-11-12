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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Man jumps to death from Kanpur mall after girlfriend refuses marriage    

Man jumps to death from Kanpur mall after girlfriend refuses marriage    

The incident takes place at Rave Moti Mall in the posh Sarvodaya Nagar area on Wednesday evening

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PTI
Kanpur, Updated At : 12:52 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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An argument allegedly broke out after she declined his marriage proposal, following which Sikandar jumped from the second floor. Photo for representation
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A 36-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the second floor of a mall in Kanpur following an argument with his girlfriend over marriage, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Rave Moti Mall in the posh Sarvodaya Nagar area on Wednesday evening. Imtiyaz Riyaz alias Sikandar was rushed to Regency Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swaroop Nagar) Jyoti Shri told PTI that Sikandar, who worked in Saudi Arabia, had been in a relationship with the woman, a relative's daughter, for nearly 10 years and wanted to marry her.

However, she had apparently become involved with another man while he was away, an official said.

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On Wednesday evening, Sikandar arrived at the mall with two friends and called the woman there to discuss the matter. An argument allegedly broke out after she declined his marriage proposal, following which he jumped from the second floor, the ACP said.

Police took him to the hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem, she added.

Police also inspected the mall. Further legal action will be taken after receiving a formal complaint, the ACP said.

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