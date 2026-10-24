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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Man kills 35-year-old son after drinking session in UP's Budaun; held

Man kills 35-year-old son after drinking session in UP's Budaun; held

Police say accused Naresh and his son Ramotar were drinking together on Friday when an argument broke out between them

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PTI
Budaun, Updated At : 04:03 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The incident took place in Bachi village under the Usahait police station area on Friday night. iStock photo
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A man allegedly killed his 35-year-old only son with an axe following an argument after they drank alcohol together in UP’s Budaun, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bachi village under the Usahait police station area on Friday night. The accused, Naresh, was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar Singh said.

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Naresh and his son Ramotar were drinking together on Friday when an argument broke out between them, police said.

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Naresh allegedly picked up an axe and attacked Ramotar, who died on the spot. The accused fled after the incident, police said.

The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Further legal proceedings are underway, Singh said.

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The motive behind the argument is yet to be ascertained.

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