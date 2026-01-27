DT
Man kills his lover in Agra, dismembers her body; accused arrested

Man kills his lover in Agra, dismembers her body; accused arrested

After dismembering her body, he put her head in a packet and threw it in a canal

article_Author
PTI
Agra (UP), Updated At : 09:39 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his said lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, dismembered her body and put her head in a packet and threw it in a canal, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested, the police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the head.

DCP (City) Syed Ali Abbas said that the deceased woman has been identified as Minki Sharma (30), who was an HR manager in a private company at its office in Agra, and was allegedly in a relationship with Vinay, who worked as an accountant in the same company.

Vinay wanted to marry Minki, but she refused, leading to a dispute between them, as per the police.

“After an argument, he repeatedly attacked her with a knife used to cut coconuts, inflicting a fatal blow on her neck. He then dismembered the body, packed it in a plastic bag and sealed it with parcel tape. The head was kept in a separate sack,” a police official said.

Late on January 24 night, after the murder, he put the body in a sack and was going to throw it into the Yamuna river, but abandoned it on the bridge and fled, the police said.

The dismembered head was kept in a black packet and thrown in a canal, the police said, adding that divers have been pressed into service to locate it.

Based on several CCTV footage and the evidence found at the office, the police arrested Vinay on January 25. The body of the deceased was sent for the postmortem examination.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the BNS, the police said.

The knife and the scooter allegedly used in the crime and clothes have also been recovered.

