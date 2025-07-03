DT
PT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Man kills in-laws after estranged wife refuses to return to her matrimonial home in Lucknow

Hearing screams, locals gathered at the spot and caught the accused and handed over them to the police
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 09:55 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
A man allegedly killed his in-laws with a sharp edged weapon after his estranged wife refused to return to her matrimonial home, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Vijay Kheda at about 9 pm on Wednesday.

The accused Jagdeep Singh attacked father-in-law Anantram (80) and mother-in-law (75) with a knife when his wife Poonam refused to go with him, they said.

Hearing their screams, locals gathered at the spot and caught the accused and handed over them to the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashish Srivastava said  Both the victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

