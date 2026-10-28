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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Man kills wife with axe in UP's Shahjahanpur, flees with 5-year-old son

Man kills wife with axe in UP's Shahjahanpur, flees with 5-year-old son

The couple frequently quarrelled, and Avneesh had brought Sushila back from her parental home in Farrukhabad about 15 days ago

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PTI
Shahjahanpur (UP), Updated At : 04:54 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem. Pic: iStock
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A man allegedly hacked his 30-year-old wife with an axe following a dispute over taking her to Ludhiana, where he works, and fled with their five-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around noon in Chaurasia village under the Allahganj police station area, Circle Officer (Jalalabad) Deepak Kumar Singh said.

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The accused, Avneesh Kumar, wanted to take his wife Sushila to Ludhiana, but she was unwilling to accompany him, leading to an argument between the couple, the officer said, citing family members.

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The couple frequently quarrelled, and Avneesh had brought Sushila back from her parental home in Farrukhabad about 15 days ago, Singh said.

During Wednesday's argument, the accused allegedly attacked his wife with an axe, killing her on the spot, the officer said.

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He subsequently fled with their five-year-old son, Singh added.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Five teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, Singh said, adding that he would be arrested soon.

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