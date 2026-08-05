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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Man marries off wife to her lover in UP village

Man marries off wife to her lover in UP village

Sant Kabir Nagar resident helps solemnise wife’s wedding with 26-year-old partner, says he wanted to end daily conflict at home

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Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Updated At : 07:46 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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In an unusual gesture of empathy and magnanimity, a man helped solemnise the marriage of his wife, a mother of five, with her lover at a Shiva temple here.

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The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district.

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According to their family members and the village head, Buddhiram Nishad (45) and Phoolmati (37) from Debri village had married for love about 21 years ago. The couple had five children from the wedlock, including an 18-year-old son. A few months ago, Phoolmati fell in love with 26-year-old Awadhesh, leading to marital discord.

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Phoolmati left home with Awadhesh around two months ago but returned later following persuasion from family members. However, the domestic disharmony continued.

It was then that Buddhiram decided to arrange his wife’s marriage with Awadhesh.

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The ceremony was held at a Shiva temple in Asrafpur village on Tuesday in the presence of other villagers. The husband attended the wedding ceremony and the customary farewell.

Speaking to reporters, Buddhiram said he had married Phoolmati 21 years ago, but she no longer wished to live with him.

“I do not wish to live with daily discordance in the house. So, I decided to get her married off to the person she wanted to live with,” he said.

Police said they have not received any complaint in connection with the incident.

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