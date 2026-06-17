Man shoots at woman, her sister in Ghaziabad after wedding called off; arrested

A man allegedly shot at a 20-year-old woman and her younger sister in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after becoming upset over his wedding being called off, police said on Wednesday.

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The incident took place in the Khoda police station area on Tuesday evening. Jani was arrested shortly after the shooting, they said.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhaval Jaiswal said the police received information at around 4.30 pm that a woman, identified as Khushi, residing in Adarsh Nagar, had been shot by Jani.

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The woman’s sister, Nidhi, 18, was also injured while trying to save her. Both were rushed to a hospital after police reached the spot, officials said, adding that their condition is stable now.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and Khushi knew each other and their marriage had been fixed about a year ago. However, the alliance was called off a few months ago, following which the accused allegedly harboured resentment, they said.

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Eyewitnesses told the police that the accused arrived at the victim’s residence with a firearm on Tuesday evening. On seeing him, the two sisters allegedly locked themselves inside a room.

The accused then broke a windowpane, moved a refrigerator placed near the entrance and attempted to enter the room before opening fire on them, the police said.

Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastava said the accused was arrested by the Khoda police and during questioning he allegedly admitted to attacking in a fit of rage over the broken marriage alliance.

The police said further legal action is being taken based on evidence collected and statements recorded during the investigation.