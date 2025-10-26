DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Man shoots himself dead in car in Lucknow        

Man shoots himself dead in car in Lucknow        

Police find the SUV with the engine running, a man seated in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his temple

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 10:30 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
A man allegedly shot himself dead in a parked car in Hazratganj area of Lucknow, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday. Shortly after, Hazratganj police station received information about it, they said.

Police found an SUV with the engine running, a man was seated in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to his temple.

A revolver was recovered from his right hand. A small pouch containing four live cartridges was also found, one used cartridge case inside the revolver and five more live rounds -- a total of nine live cartridges and one empty shell.

According to a police statement, the deceased was identified as Ishan Garg (38), a resident of Rajajipuram. His revolver and licence were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

The family of the deceased has been informed, and the body sent for post-mortem. Police said further legal formalities and investigations are under way.

