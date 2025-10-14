Man shoots wife dead in front of 11‑year‑old daughter after heated argument in Ghaziabad

A man shot dead his wife in front of their minor daughter on Tuesday after a heated argument in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, police said.

The accused is absconding after the incident, and a search is on to trace him, the officials said.

The incident took place inside Ajnara Society under the Nandgram police station limits, where the accused, identified as Vikas Sehrawat (48), allegedly shot dead his wife, Ruby (45), in the presence of their 11-year-old daughter, Navya. Their elder daughter, Kavya, had left for school at the time of the incident, officials said.

Nandgram ACP Upasna Pandey said the police and a forensic team reached the spot soon after receiving the information. Fingerprints were collected from the articles lying scattered in the room and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, she added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sehrawat, who was reportedly addicted to alcohol, had been living separately for the past month. On Tuesday morning, he visited the flat to collect his passport and Aadhaar card. An argument broke out between him and Ruby, during which he allegedly shot her in a fit of rage, the police said.

Ruby was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The younger daughter, who witnessed the incident, is said to be in a state of shock.

According to the police, the couple had earlier been booked under the Gangsters Act by Modinagar police for their alleged involvement in a murder case. Details of that case are being verified.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the firearm used in the crime was licensed or illegal. An FIR for murder has been registered at Nandgram police station and teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused, the ACP said.