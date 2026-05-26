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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Man slits wife's throat, stabs her repeatedly following dispute in Mathura; flees

Man slits wife's throat, stabs her repeatedly following dispute in Mathura; flees

Was addicted to alcohol and had frequent fights with his wife, whom he often assaulted

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PTI
Mathura (UP), Updated At : 09:20 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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A man, who had frequent arguments with his wife and often assaulted her under the influence of intoxication, allegedly slit the woman's throat and stabbed her multiple times following a domestic dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

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The incident took place in Makarandgarhi village under Nauhjheel police station area.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh said information was received on Tuesday morning about the murder of a woman, identified as Bhawana (33), in the village.

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Her husband Umesh is prime suspect, who allegedly fled the scene after the incident and has been at large since.

The official said Umesh was addicted to alcohol and had frequent fights with his wife, whom he often assaulted.

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According to police, family members had gone to sleep on the upper floor following dinner on Monday night and heard the couple arguing downstairs. Assuming it was a routine quarrel, no one intervened, the officer said.

The crime came to light in the morning when family members came downstairs and found Bhawana's mutilated body lying on a cot. There were multiple injuries on her head and neck, police said.

Senior officials visited the spot, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police said a murder case has been lodged against Umesh, who is absconding, and efforts are on to trace him.

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