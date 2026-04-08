Man, sons attempt suicide as eviction team reaches to abolish house built on govt land in UP

A man and his two sons allegedly attempted to commit suicide by hanging from a tree in front of a revenue department team and police who had reached to demolish their house built on government land here, officials said on Wednesday.

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One among the three is in a critical condition and has been admitted to a government medical college, they said.

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Jalalabad) Prabhat Kumar Rai said Dhanpal had constructed a house on government land in the Magtora village of Jalalabad area.

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An eviction order was passed by the tehsildar's court, following which Dhanpal had approached the high court, which ordered a fresh hearing in the matter.

After rehearing the case, the tehsildar's court again ordered eviction, Rai said.

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He said on Tuesday a revenue department team along with police personnel reached the village and asked Dhanpal to remove the encroachment from the government land.

Angered by the move, he climbed a tree and attempted to hang self. His sons Vivek and Durgesh also climbed trees and tried to take the same step, he added.

Rai said police personnel present at the spot brought them down, following which the team returned.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media in which the three were seen climbing trees and police trying to bring them down.

Samajwadi Party's former MLA Rajesh Yadav claimed that during the incident, Dhanpal's son Vivek was seriously injured while attempting to hang self and has been admitted to the government medical college.

Yadav, who said he visited the hospital and met him, and also demanded a probe into the incident.